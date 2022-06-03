Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 3rd June 2022, Written Update: Priya lies to Ram

In today’s episode, Brinda tells Priya that she broke Ram's trust. Priya tells her it was all a mistake. Brinda tells her that she should have never made Ram get close to her and leaves.

Shashi comes to tell Ram sorry but he gets angry. Adi stops them from fighting. He tells Ram that he didn't know his father did everything. He tells him he will make sure Varun and Mahender suffer. Constable comes and tells Priya that since she has confessed to all her crimes, she will get 2 years or more of jail time. Ram comes and says he wants to talk with Priya. Both of them get emotional thinking of their past moments. He hears footsteps and thinks it's Brinda and asks why did Priya faint. Ram sees Nandini and then says sorry.

She tells him it's not a crime to be worried about his wife. He assures her that he is on her side. Nandini tells him that Priya is pregnant. He gets happy. She tells him to bring Priya home as she doesn't want to separate them. Ram talks to Priya and tells her that he knows she's pregnant and that he will get her out of there. Priya tells him that it's not his child. Ram tells her he doesn't want to lose her so she should stop talking nonsense. Priya tells him that the father is Krish.

He tells her that he was always loyal to her and gets sad. Priya tells him that she cheated on him. Ram tells her he will do the paternity test. Nandini comes and tells her that she has taken her family and left nothing. Ram cries and leaves. A flashback is shown where Nandini tells Priya that she has to lie to Ram saying the child is Krish's.

