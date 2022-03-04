Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 3rd March 2022, Written Update: Ram and Priya plan a date

In today’s episode, Priya thinks about Ram and wonders why is she even feeling like this. She thinks Ram always wants everyone to be happy and smiles thinking about him. Akshay looks at Priya and asks why is she smiling. Priya says she’s happy that he stayed back but asks him if he took this decision under pressure or if he wants to actually stay here. Akshay says he’s staying back for her and also asks her who was she thinking about and smiling. She says no one and leaves. Akshay recalls Vedika’s words.

Ram calls Priya and tells her that they should also do what every couple does and go for a date. She suggests that they should watch a documentary. He agrees and asks her to book the tickets and tells her that he wants popcorn too and she agrees. Later, Vedika bumps into Priya intentionally and drops her purse. Priya apologises and starts to pick up her things. Adi asks Ram why is he talking about the solar system. He says he’s scared Priya will cross-question her about it so he’s prepping himself. Adi laughs and says even he has Brinda at home. Ram defends her. Adi says he’s in love. Ram agrees and adds that he’s lucky to have Priya in his life. Akshay hides the bangle under the carpet. Nandini and Vedika wonder where’s the bangle.

Priya says she needs to leave for some work and tells she’ll have her breakfast later. Vedika wonders where the bangle went and leaves. Priya spots Raj and asks him what is he doing. Mahender asks her why is she yelling at Raj. She tells him to stop threatening her and warns him to stay away from Ram. Mahender tells she’s only married to Ram because of Akshay and leaves.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 1st March 2022, Written Update: Priya confronts Ram