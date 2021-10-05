Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 4 October 2021, Written Update: Nandini to stop the wedding?

In today’s episode, Priya is anxious about the wedding and is worried if Raj’s family might arrive before the hall gets empty and also about the allegations her mother might have to face if the groom’s family isn’t treated well. Ram reaches the venue beforehand and meets Priya outside the hall, Priya is worried about his early arrival since the hall isn’t empty yet. Ram craves for Chinese, but Priya refuses him to do so and suggests him to eat fruits as per the instructions of his friends.

Upon learning Ram’s allergy, Rakhee sends Raj to cause Ram an allergic reaction. He goes to the Chinese stall and bribes the vendor to give the prawns to Raj telling its paneer. Priya leaves to check the hall situation while Ram gives off his fruits to eat the dish given by the Chinese stall vendor.

Meanwhile, in the car, Nandini discovers the video of Priya which seems like she is admitting to still liking Neeraj. Nandini is furious and determines to stop the wedding. Priya returns and catches Raj eating Chinese and scolds him, the vendors tease the couple and asks him what will he call Priya after the marriage. This turns into an awkward rom-com scene. Ram’s family arrive in the hall and Shubham complained about the route and the hotness in the area.

Meera welcomes Ram with the rituals and tells herself that her daughters were never less than a son and she got an amazing son in the form of Priya’s husband. Meera gives Ram a gift and Ram thanks her for it and seeks her blessings. In the end, Sandy overhears Mami ji and Nandini talk about the video and she is worried about that.

