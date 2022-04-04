Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 4th April 2022, Written Update: Priya and Ram reconcile

In today’s episode, Priya asks Ram to reveal where they’re going or she won’t come with him. Ram tells he won’t let her go and asks the auto driver to take them to his farmhouse. The driver tells he’ll go to the washroom and leaves. Priya tells Ram that the driver ran away as he paid 6 lakhs to the driver. He asks her to calm down and she tells they shall go to a motel.

They reach the motel and Ram tells that they need a room for few hours. The receptionist smiles and Priya gets angry and yells at him to stop smirking as they’re both husband and wife. She asks him to change his mentality and bargains with him the price to stay for 4 hours. They both go in and are about to start a conversation when they get scared seeing a rat. They both squeal and Ram hugs her. She yells at him to stop hugging her and shoo it away but he doesn’t move. She shoos it out and shuts the door. He hugs her and kisses on her forehead and she smiles.

Then, he goes out to talk to Adi and the police come and question him what’s he doing. He informs he’s with his wife but the police don’t trust him so they arrest him. Ram tells he’s a respectable businessman. Priya comes out and asks the police to let Ram go as she’s his wife and there’s nothing wrong with a married couple staying together. She defends Ram and says he’s a very respectable man who honours a woman. The police tell Ram that he got an amazing wife and release him. Adi comes to pick them up and they go to Priya’s house. They have dinner and Ram feeds Meera. Priya looks at them and smiles. Ram texts her to stop staring at him and she laughs.

