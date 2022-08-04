Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 4th August 2022, Written Update: Ram arranges Priya’s birthday surprise

In today’s episode, Pihu tells Priya that Ram is a bad guy as he didn’t even make an effort to celebrate it and runs off. Priya runs behind her and gets surprised seeing the terrace decorated and asks Pihu how did she do this alone as she’s so small and must’ve taken someone’s help. Pihu points at Ram and tells that he helped her. Priya gets surprised and he comes and wishes her a happy birthday. She thanks him and asks if the media or the Minister is coming. Ram tells that no one is coming as he did this preparations solely for her. Pihu tells Ram that he seems like a nice person when he talks in a tone like this.

Krish tells Shubham and Vedika that someone is threatening Priya so he wants to find out who it is. Vedika excuses herself and leaves. Shubham asks Krish who is it as even he will help him and assures him that it’s not him as Priya is helping them with the deal so he won’t jeopardise anything. Krish thinks that maybe Shubham isn’t behind the threat messages and agrees to take his help. Vedika thinks Krish might find out the truth so she needs to get Ishaan’s confession before she gets caught. Pihu leaves and Ram and Priya enjoy the alone time.

He asks her why didn’t she marry Krish. Pihu takes Nandini’s medicines. Tarun informs Priya and they rush there. Pihu wakes up and asks them why’re they worried as she was sleeping. Ram asks how’s this possible as she wouldn’t have woken up so easily if she had taken the pill. Pihu tells she room the pill thinking it’s the stress pill. Nandini sees the text on Priya’s phone and wonders who’s threatening her and if it’s true that Ishaan pushed Shivina.

