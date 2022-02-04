Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 4th February 2022, Written Update: Ram prays for Priya

In today’s episode, Ram tells Priya that she needs to wake up by tomorrow morning. He takes out his coupons and tells she can’t turn away from her promises. Nandini tells Vedika that Ram is scared to lose Priya. Vedika tells its not possible. Nandini tells even though their relationship is based on mutual understanding, it’s changing now. She tells that Ram is in love with Priya. Vedika tells Ram always loved only her and will continue to do so as Priya is the thing in front of her. Nandini tells Vedika that she’s blind and Vedika tells it cannot happen and leaves.

Shubham asks Nandini why is she panicking. Nandini tells he should believe her as she saw his love in his eyes. She tells him to not think like Vedika but listen to her. She tells them they need to support Ram in this time and gain his love and trust and make sure his love doesn’t exceed for Priya. Shubham calls Ram and asks where is he. Ram tells he’s on the way to the temple and asks Shubham to take care of Nandini as he should reach the temple before the aarti. Ram walks to the temple and thinks about his moments with Priya. He says he will listen to all her taunts without complaining. He reaches the temple and prays for Priya.

Meera, Sandy, and Sara cry beside Priya. Meera tells Priya that she needs to come back at least for Ram and they talk about their happy moments with Priya. Ram prays in the temple and Priya starts feeling breathless and the doctor rushes in. Sara calls Ram and informs him that Priya is feeling breathless. Ram rushes to the hospital and Brinda tells him that he can’t go in. Ram runs into the room and tells Priya to wake up. Adi tries to take Ram out but Priya takes his name.

