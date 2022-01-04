Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 4th January 2022, Written Update: Sara breaks down

In today’s episode, Priya video calls Ram and asks him why did he tell his friends that she’s scary. Ram tells her that she’s amazing and they both argue and then laugh. Ram tells him to cook good food when he comes back and cuts the call. Priya prays he gets well soon. Brinda tells Adi that Vedika’s chapter in Ram’s life is closed. Adi tells maybe Ram wants to tell Vedika something. Brinda tells Ram actually wanted Vedika to go home.

Sara tells if Priya gets to know the truth she’ll feel broken. Brinda tells Priya should not get to know. Sara breaks down and says if the matter is true and Priya gets to know then Priya will be hurt. She tells Priya might seem like a tough lady but when things that are close to her, hurt her, she will break down. She tells Brinda about how heartbroken Priya was when she learned that her dad was cheating on Meera and then left her. Mahendra had told Priya was his life’s mistake and probably wouldn’t have left Meera if Priya was a boy, rather than being a girl.

She tells Brinda that after the incident with her dad, Priya was heartbroken and everyone was sad as well. Brinda consoles Sara and tells her it’s fine as Priya is a strong independent woman now. Sara tells she knows that people mustard thought they were after Ram’s fame. Kunal tells her it’s not true as they all knew their intention towards Ram was pure. Brinda assures Sara that Ram values his relationship with Priya and Sara says Priya shouldn’t get to know the truth.

