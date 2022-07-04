Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 4th July 2022, Written Update: Ram recalls Priya’s wish to go to Goa

In today’s episode, Vedika tells the Minister that Ram isn’t marrying her but is in fact getting back with his ex wife Priya as Pihu needs both the parents. Minister, Adi and Vikranth get shocked. Ram asks if he saw the interview video and shows him. He tells everyone’s talking about him and tells they’ll continue talking when he gets the deal as well. The minister leaves. Later, Ram goes to Krish’s house and tells he wants to meet Priya. He tells he won’t let him meet her. Ram tells he doesn’t want his permission and barges in and starts knocking the door. Priya doesn’t answer.

Krish and Ram worry and break the door. They find a letter from Priya telling that she’s leaving to a place she wanted to a go from a long time and tells that she doesn’t want to be doing. Krish informs the Soods about it and they get shocked. Ishaan hopes that Priya comes back. Ram comes home and finds Brinda waiting for him. She tells him that only he would know where she would’ve gone and asks him to think as she must’ve gone to a place where she always wanted to. Ram tells that she just wants to go away from him.

Ram recalls Priya’s wish to go to Goa. Pihu and Priya are in a truck and Pihu tells that she’s having a lot of fun. Priya holds the coupon and remembers how she told Ram that she’d use it to go to Goa. Ram comes and stops the truck. She gets shocked seeing Ram. He requests her not to leave. Priya asks if everything’s fine. Ram tells he wants her help. She tells she’ll listen to him but Pihu is sleeping in the truck. Ram gives his car to the truck driver and drives the truck instead.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

