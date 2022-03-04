Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 4th March 2022, Written Update: Vedika stops Ram and Priya’s date

In today’s episode, Nandini asks Akshay to come to have breakfast and asks if he’s fine as he looks worried. He says he’s fine he was just thinking if Priya will feel bad because he decided to stay back here. She tells she won’t mind it at all because he’s her brother. He tells he doesn’t want Priya and Ram to feel awkward. He thinks he should talk to her about the bangle. Priya comes to talk to Ram and he shuts the laptop and then tells he’s not hiding anything. She tells it’s fine as he has a right to privacy.

She goes to book the tickets and thinks it’s too expensive. He asks her to use his credit card. He holds her hand and asks if she’s okay. Adi comes and asks if he’s disturbing them. She tells no and asks him to come in. Adi tells Ram was studying about the solar system and leaves and Ram smiles awkwardly. At the dining table, Nandini asks Akshay to start his own private gym and he says he wants to do it himself. Vedika records their conversation and Nandini leaves. Vedika tells him to accept the chance and he scolds her. He tells he’ll stay and he’ll stay and keep an eye on her and leaves.

Water from the glass falls on the phone and Nandini asks her if she recorded the conversation. She tells yes and asks how to stop their date. Ram tells they’ll have a good time on their date. Priya thinks he said date. Nandini calls Ram and asks him to come as Shashi sent divorce papers. He tells okay and Priya agrees to this being a date. He asks her if they can do this another time. Akshay tells Priya that Vedika can go stay elsewhere. Ram asks Vedika to not cry and solve the problem.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 3rd March 2022, Written Update: Ram and Priya plan a date