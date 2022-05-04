Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 4th May 2022, Written Update: Shashi bribes Varun

In today’s episode, Priya comes to the party in her regular clothes but Akshay asks her to change and come into something according to the theme or else Shivina won’t like it. He gives her something to wear and she wears it. She goes to Ram and he compliments her. She blushes. He tries removing her bangles but she pulls her hand away and tells him that he won’t succeed. He asks her to remove them as they’re causing her pain. Priya tells her that her reaction isn’t because of the bangles and walks away.

Ram thinks she’s so stubborn and it was one of the reasons why he fell in love with her but he won’t let her get away as he’s more stubborn. Meera introduces Varun and Ishaan to Nandini. She greets them and then goes to attend a call. Sara asks Ishaan if he wants to eat anything. Ishaan tells no but Varun gets him snacks and Ishaan asks him to feed him. Sara gets upset and goes. Priya assures Sara that Ishaan just needs time and then looks at Ram and Meera bonding and smiles. Shivina comes and asks Ram what he wants to do for this party as he should decide it. Ram tells that he just wants to sing, dance, eat and enjoy. Shivina tells they should do this then.

Ram asks Priya if the bangles are hurting her. She tells no and then tells hints at the truth about what happened right after the Alibag meeting. Later, Ishaan realized that Varun is missing and panics. Ram tells Pavan tia range a room for Ishaan so he can do his experiments and assures Ishaan that Varun will come back soon. Shashi bribes Varun to do his work.

