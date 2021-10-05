Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 5 October 2021, Written update: Mahendra crashes the wedding

Today’s episode starts with Akshay praising Priya for how beautiful she looks to Shivina. Priya walks in with her family towards the stage where Ram is awaiting her arrival. Mama ji instructs someone to play the video and the varmala ceremony begins and they both exchange the varmaalas. Mama ji is waiting near the projector to play the video, and Sandy comes to the counter beside that to get water for Ram as he starts coughing and sees Mama and Mami ji next to the projector and starts worrying.

Meera steps on the stage and gives Ram and Priya gifts and invites him over for another ritual. Ram’s allergic reaction kicks in and he starts sweating and feels suffocated. Sandy overhears Mami ji telling Priya and Neeraj’s video will be played now and the power goes off. Ram’s health deteriorates and the power comes back.

The rituals of the marriage start and Mahendra arrives at the venue and tells them he will do the Kanyadaan. Priya doesn’t like this and Ram starts coughing and sweating. Priya gets up and opens the window allowing fresh air to enter and Shivina places a photo of their father on the stage and Mahendra gets a shock looking at the photo and thinks about his accident. Meera does the Kanyadaan. The police enter the venue to enquire Priya about her complaint made against Shubham.

