Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 5th April 2022, Written Update: Ram assures Maitri about his intentions

In today’s episode, Ram and everyone talk about the holi party. Ram apologises for Shivina spiking the drinks. Priya says she was thinking of staying here tonight because she hadn't stayed with her sisters in a long time.

Ram and Maitri are on the way and she apologises for being really rude as Priya had been hurt before and she was the reason. He promises that he will never hurt Priya. She asks him if there was anything between him and Vedika. On the other hand, Vedika and Nandini argue about Ram to which Nandini says she will call Ram and she can tell him whatever she wants. Ram and Maitri talk about how Priya and him care for each other and also how he is there for Maitri as ge regards her as a sister even though he has beef with Neeraj.

Sara asks if Ishaan will come to her as she also needs to settle the hospital bills. Priya tells she will take care of that. Sara says she hasn't seen her child for a year and misses him. Ram and Adi joke about each other to which Vikrant laughs. Ram claims he is not scared and they can record him. Priya says she was never upset with Ram and says she is scared to lose him. Ram tells Mahender always comes in between him and Priya.

Mahender comes to meet Shashi and says his check was bounced so he has come to take his payment. Vedika recalls Shashi’s words. She sees Ram in her house who tells her he took water and medicine. Vedika gives the cheque to Mahender and says Shashi asked me to give it to you. She thinks about what he could have done. He says he is surprised that she’s supporting Shashi since he’s the one who planned Ram’s accident.

