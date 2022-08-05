Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 5th August 2022, Written Update: Priya learns the truth

In today’s episode, Priya cries and tells that she won’t be able to live if anything happens to Pihu. Ram assures her that nothing will happen to Pihu. Priya comes and asks Pihu to let the nurse give her an injection as it’ll help her get better. Pihu says she doesn’t want the injection. Ram converses with Pihu and on the other hand the doctor takes her blood for blood test. Nandini confronts Vedika about the threat messages she’s sending to Priya. Vedika tells that Ishaan confessed to her in an intoxicated state that he was the one who pushed Shivina but Priya took the blame.

Nandini gets shocked and tells her to stop threatening Priya. Shubham calls Nandini informs her that Pihu has been taken to the hospital because she ate her anti anxiety pills. Nandini tells that they’re just vitamin supplements but Ram can’t know the truth so he should stop them from seeing the blood test report. Shubham goes to the doctor and asks him to talk to Nandini first and gives him the call. Priya sees Ram and Priya together. Ram gives Pihu coupons and Priya smiles looking at that. The doctor comes and tells Priya that he will talk to her about the blood test later and then assures her telling that the dosage wasn’t high so she need not worry.

Ram makes Sandy cancel all his meetings and asks Pihu if she’s excited for their 24 hour date. She gets happy and tells yes. They all go home. Nandini tells that it’s good the dosage wasn’t high and she’s happy Pihu is fine. Priya recalls the doctor telling her that the pills were of vitamin supplements. Priya gets shocked and asks the doctor not to inform Ram. Priya thinks that Nandini is playing games with Ram so she needs to find out the truth.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

