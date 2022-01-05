Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 5th January 2022, Written Update: Shubham comes home drunk

In today’s episode, Sara tells Priya that Vedika can stay in a hotel. Priya tells it's fine as she’s Ram’s friend. Sara asks Priya if she knows about Ram’s past just like he knows about Neeraj. Priya tells Ram tried to tell her but she refused as she didn’t want to bring up the past. Sara thinks Priya should know the truth only from Ram. Priya tells her that she went to meet Ram in the hotel. Sara wonders how good they are as a couple.

Sandy comes and Sara asks her to get information on Anjali. Sandy tells Anjali has deleted her social media and suggests filing a report. Priya says they can take the help of a journalist. Sara asks Priya about Ram’s birthday and Priya tells her that she will celebrate after he gets well. Vedika goes to meet Ram. Priya gets lunch for Ram at the hotel. Brinda spots Vedika and argues with her. Vedika tells she and Ram are inseparable. Brinda warns her to stay away. Ram sends a message to Priya and tells her that Sara arranged to have lunch together for them.

Priya asks Nandini why she’s crying and Nandini tells her she’s worried for Ram and Shubham. Shubham comes home drunk and fights with Priya and Nandini. He tells he’s a failure and Ram doesn’t even trust him that’s why he kept Priya to monitor him in the business. Priya asks Shubham if he felt bad that she handled the meeting. Nandini tells Shubham indeed failed everyone. Priya assures Shubham that she’ll talk to Ram. Shubham asks her if she will get his shares back.

