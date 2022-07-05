Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 5th July 2022, Written Update: Priya agrees to help Ram

In today’s episode, Nandini says that they have a big loan and they need Priya. Ram and Priya reach the bakery and Sara and Vikrant take Pihu away with them. Ram and Priya go inside the bakery. Priya asks Ram if he wants her to act like his wife. He says yes as he has to show that he is a family man. Priya says she wants to help him but she does not want Pihu to know. Nandini comes in and says if Pihu is left out of it, will she help. Priya says yes.

Nandini tells her that then they will have a cocktail party and that they should overcome their differences for one night. Priya agrees to pretend to be Ram's family in front of the media and the Minister. Ram says he will pick Pihu on the way when Priya says no. He tells her that he is aware Krish will get upset if he goes close to his daughter.

Priya and Ram meet the Minister. He gets shocked seeing them together. She tells him that Ram is gem and he needs time to get to know him as Ram would never eye on any other woman as he’s a loyal person. She asks him to give Ram another chance and tells him that they have arranged a jagrata and he should come for it witness the hospitality of the Kapoors.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

