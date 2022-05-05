Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 5th May 2022, Written Update: Varun plans on killing Ram

In today’s episode, Krish says the police had already informed Sahil. Priya asks him why would he help us. Krish tells her it's all because of Ram's father and his kind heart. Priya tells him then Ram should speak to him. Shashi tells them that he knows Mahender Sood. Krish tells Sahil paid money and Ram tells him that this proves that Sahil planned the accident. Priya says it wasn't Sahil who was driving so they’ve to find the driver. Varun goes back to the resort. Sara tells him that Ishaan is looking for him.

Ram says he has found a good university abroad. Nandini comes and apologises for her behaviour and leaves. Priya goes behind Nandini. She tells Priya that she is just a wife but she's a mom and Priya is snatching her son away from her. He tells her that Ram doesn't inform her anything anymore, even about reopening Virender's case or sending Ishaan abroad. Varun thinks he’s become Shashi’s puppet. Priya tells Nandini that she doesn't want her money. She tells her that Ram wanted closure so she shouldn't punish him and assures her that she won’t ever lose Ram. Nandini thanks her and tells her she trusts her.

In the car, Ram praises Ishaan and tells Varun that he’ll try to get him a scholarship. Varun thinks of killing Ram. Varun tells Ram he's a fool and that he won't help Ishaan but ruin his life. Varun asks him if he remembers his father's accident and tells him that he did it. Ram gets shocked. The car hits somewhere and his imagination ends. Varun thinks of killing Ram. Priya asks where Ram went. Varun sees Shashi's car. Shashi texts Varun to meet him at the beach. Varun thinks of an excuse and tells Ram to leave. Ram thinks of what his father did on his last day.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 4th May 2022, Written Update: Shashi bribes Varun