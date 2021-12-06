Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 6th December 2021, Written Update: Ram faints

In today’s episode, Shashi tells Vedika that he knows her lifestyle, and to fulfil her wishes, he needs Ram and his deal to get sealed so he can get the money. Shubham calls Sid and tells him that their plan is on as the new actress Anjali, is in need of money and will do anything for it. Sid says they need to meet her and informs Shubham that he’s texting Sandy. She told him that Akshay is shooting in the same place as Anjali’s.

Shivina comes and asks Sandy who is she talking to. Sandy tells her it’s a new friend. Shivina teases her and Sandy says she doesn’t even know how he looks. Shivina tells Sandy to meet him in a crowded place and texts him saying they should meet up in a cafe. Sid agrees and decides to ditch the plan later. Ram calls Adi and tells him to keep the documents ready. Adi tries to tell him about Shashi but Ram cuts the call saying he’s hungry. Anjali cries and hugs Akshay and records their conversation. Akshay asks her what happened and she says her boyfriend is blackmailing her regarding her video clip. Akshay tells her to relax as they’ll figure something out together.

Priya tells Ram to eat his food and medicines on time. Ram walks to his room to eat medicines and falls down as he gets dizzy and his nose bleeds. Priya gets scared and asks him what happened. Shubham, Nandini, and Mami come and get shocked looking at Ram. Priya asks Shubham to call the doctor. Mami calls Shivina but Akshay picks up the call instead. Akshay tells Shivina to get up as Ram got hurt. Shivina tells Ram will be fine and goes back to sleep. Akshay decides to go and check up on Ram alone. A doctor comes and Priya prays for Ram.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.