Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 6th July 2022, Written Update: Pihu suspects Priya is hiding something

In today’s episode, Sandy tells Priya and Ram that they need to do a press meeting and tell that they’re back together. Adi asks Priya to reach earlier because everyone thinks they’re together. Ram tells he’ll pick Priya up. Priya tells its fine and Ram tells he forgot that Krish will feel bad. Sandy tells Priya to agree to Ram so it looks more convincing. Priya agrees. Pihu asks Sara how did she end up in the house when they were in the truck and asks where’s Priya. Sara gives her snacks and tries to change the subject. Pihu tells she wants her medicine in case she gets acidity. Priya comes and gives her tablet.

Vedika tells Nandini that she feels insulted. Nandini tells that it’s just an act. Priya tells Pihu that she needs to go alone for some work and apologises for not taking her along. Pihu agrees but asks where will she stay. Vedika tells Nandini that Pihu should stay with her so she can keep a close eye on her to make sure she doesn’t get to Ram. She tells that Priya might use Pihu to get close to Ram.

Krish tells Priya that he felt bad when she left with Pihu as it was very hard on him. Priya apologises. Krish tells it might be dangerous to stay with Ram and hide the truth. Priya tells nothing will happen. Krish tells he really hopes she’s not hurt and asks him to take him also along to her next adventure trip. Priya agrees. Pihu tells Sara that Priya never left her and went anywhere. Sara tells that sometimes Priya needs to do certain work alone. Priya comes and Pihu tells she’s feeling stressed and asks for her medicines. Ram comes and gives the medicines. Pihu asks Ram why’s he here. Priya asks her to behave.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

