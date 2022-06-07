Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 6th June 2022, Written Update: Pihu and Priya enjoy rain

In today’s episode, after a few years, Priya takes classes in her house and asks one of her students why is she sad. The other student tells her that some guy broke her heart. Priya tells the girl that she shouldn’t be sulking over a guy who hurt her so much and tells her that everything will be okay soon. The students leave and she goes to check the bills of everything. The landlady comes and Priya informs her about the leakage problem happening in the house. The landlady tells Priya that she gave her this house at a very small rate so she should stop complaining and fix the problem herself and leaves.

Priya thinks she’ll prepare something for Pihu as she will return back home soon. She gets a call from the school informing her that they’re leaving the students early because of the orange alert so she should come and pick Pihu up fast. She goes to the school and thinks that Pihu won’t like it as it’s raining. She reaches school and Pihu tells her that she’s getting drenched. Priya tells her that even she can get drenched if she wants to. Pihu asks her how can she as she might get cold. Priya gives her cold medicine and takes her to have Samosa in the rain.

On the other hand, Ram behaves rudely with his staff, and Adi questions his behaviour. Ram tells it’s raining and he doesn’t like it. He gets a call from the inspector and he goes to the station. The inspector tells Ram that he needs to file an official report against Shubham. Ram please him not to. Shubham tells his stepbrother Ram couldn’t save Shivina that’s why he keeps helping him. Adi gets angry and Ram tells him it’s fine. Pihu addresses Priya as ‘Ms.Sood’. Priya thinks only this trait is hers’ or else Pihu is exactly like Ram.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 6th June 2022, Written Update: Priya feels betrayed by Meera