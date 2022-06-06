Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 6th June 2022, Written Update: Priya feels betrayed by Meera

In today’s episode, Nandini tells Priya to stay out of Ram's life as he will be reminded of Shivina. She tells her that she will hire a good lawyer to prove her guilty and then her child will go to the orphanage. Later, Ram thinks Priya is lying but Nandini says no I've told Shubham to keep an eye on Krish and Priya. Ram stays in denial. Priya tells Meera she lost Ram the day she defended her and now she has to raise her baby alone. Shubham cries bringing Shivina’s ashes.

Priya tells Meera that she took advantage of Ram and in turn he's getting punished for it. She tells her that she has cursed and ruined her and her baby's life. Meera leaves crying. Priya cries saying Mahender won. Priya wipes her tears and decides to be strong for her baby. Ram's walking on the street thinking about how much Priya hurt him. Ram is about to fall when Krish catches him. Ram punches him saying Priya is pregnant with his child and asks how could he do this. He tells him to be with Priya no matter what and leaves.

Krish goes to the police station and informs her about his encounter with Ram. Priya tells him that she decided to lie and tells that he doesn't really have to be there as she will take care of her baby. Krish tells her that he is just one call away. Ram's walking in the rain when Adi tells him to come home. Ram tells him he's going to leave everything as he lost everything precious to him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

