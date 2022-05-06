Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 6th May 2022, Written Update: Priya has a talk with Ram

In today’s episode, Priya tells Meera that Nandini feels like she’s taking Ram away from her. She asks Meera what’s her fault. Meera tells her that a mother is bound to feel like that. She tells that Ram would’ve consulted Nandini only before getting married to her, so if he suddenly stops sharing things with her she will feel a little insecure and feel like her son has changed after marriage. Priya tells that now she can understand and tells she’ll talk to Ram regarding this.

Shashi on the other hand yells at Varun and asks him to do his work. Varun gets egoistic and tells he won’t do it if he’s going to ask him like that. Shashi tells him that if he won’t finish his work then he won’t ever get to see Ishaan. Priya goes to Ram and tells him that he shouldn’t be talking to manager as he’s very emotional and won’t think practically. Ram tells he isn’t emotional all the time and tells her that emotions have a power and they do help in winning. Priya tells him that he doesn’t share things with Nandini thinking he’s protecting her but it makes her think like he’s going away from her and isn’t valuing her anymore. Ram asks her if that’s true. Priya tells yes and insists that she should talk to the manager.

Nandini and Shubham come and yeh that they agree with Priya. Ram tells it’s risky. Shubham asks him not to worry as he’ll go with Priya. They all convince Ram. Shubham gives him the resort papers and leaves. Ram asks Nandini if she thinks that they should buy the resort in Shubham’s name. Nandini gets surprised and asks he tells her that her decision is important for him. Ishaan gives wrong recipe papers to Shivina so her cooking gets ruined.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

