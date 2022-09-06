Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 6th September 2022, Written Update: Priya decides to fight for Pihu

In today’s episode, Ram asks Pihu if she will stay with him without her mom. She tells him that it will be an adventure. She asks Priya if she really has to leave. Priya gets emotional and hugs her. Ram takes Pihu. Nandini says even Pihu cannot unite Ram and Priya. Brinda cries saying that she did a lot to get the reports. Priya goes to them and tells them that Nandini made all of them an enemy in the eyes of Ram and that she emotionally blackmailed him using Shivina. She tells them that she will fight for Pihu. Adi and Vikrant get sad. Meera thinks that she will talk to Ram but the guard tells her that everyone left.

Meera tells Priya that Ram has Pihu. She runs in front of Ram's car and asks him where Pihu is. He tells her to relax as Pihu is home. She demands him to make her meet Pihu right then. She sits in the car and they go home. Ram tells her that the security doesn’t know anything. They argue. She tells him that she will take him to court. He tells her that nothing will happen to their daughter. Ram calls Nandini but her phone is not reachable. Adi calls Ramand tells Priya that he blocked his number.

Priya tells him to keep his ego aside and call Adi. Adi cries saying Ram blocked him. Brinda says they have to be strong and tells that Krish will come to help them. Krish comes and tells them that he will help and tells that he knows that Nandini is manipulating Ram. Priya thinks that she wants Pihu to stay with her dad and doesn't want Nandini to win no matter what.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 2nd September 2022, Written Update: Ram asks Priya to leave