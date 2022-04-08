Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 7th April 2022, Written Update: Ram stands up for Priya

In today’s episode, Ram comes and tells he told Priya not to tell anything and Adi wonders why he’s lying. Priya starts crying and Ram tells even if the accident was meant to be for him, she came and saved his life and yet didn’t speak anything about it even though she was hospitalized and asks Mami why did she bring it up. Ram says he didn’t want Meera to be involved in this and says he knows that if anything goes wrong in the future then, Oriya will be there with him to support the entire family. Nandini asks what if Mahender attacks again and Priya assures her that she won’t let anything happen to Ram.

Nandini asks her what if she won’t be with him and she tells Nandini that she can punish her and promises her to fulfill all her marriage vows. Vedika waits and thinks she might receive good news soon. Vedika comes and scolds her and asks her to leave and tells them she knows that she made Mami listen to her converse with Mahender and yells at her to leave.

She tells she has arranged for her to stay in Manali and seek professional help and asks her to leave as she should accept the fact that Ram and Priya are together. She asks Kunal to make sure she goes. She tells Mami to not ruin her plan as she will separate Priya and Ram in her way. Later, Ram tells Meera to not cry as he’s her son and will always take care of her. Meera tells she thought that Priya will lead a good life but problems keep coming into her life. Ram tells her that they’ll face it together and assures her that he’ll always be there. She cries and hugs him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

