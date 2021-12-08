Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 7th December 2021, Written Update: Priya takes care of Ram

Today’s episode begins with Vedika and Shashi checking up on Ram. Vedika asks Priya if it’s an allergy, meanwhile, Nandini calms her down. Vedika rushes into Ram’s room and Priya wonders why she’s so worried. The doctor asks if Ram took his medicines on time. Nandini asserts he’s punctual but Priya disagrees. She reveals Ram never eats or takes his medicine on time. Vedhika chimes in and asks Priya to let the doctor do his work.

Priya suggests everyone surrounding Ram isn’t good for him and asks everyone to leave. The former asserts she will take care of Ram. Nandini agrees. Adi thinks Brinda would’ve been proud of Priya’s decision. Doctor asks Ram to take a rest and Adi thinks Ram has a caring wife. Everyone leaves. Later Akshay visits Ram. Priya asks him not to tell anything to Meera. While Ram tells him not to reveal his condition to Shivina. Akshay immediately agrees and thinks Shivina is sleeping peacefully anyway.

Priya sits next to Ram and cries. She tells if something would have happened but Ram interrupts her and says she was there for him. Ram thinks this marriage can be real and goes to sleep. Priya wonders what she would have done if something happened to Ram and then realises she can’t let him be her weakness. The next morning, Ram wakes up and sees Priya putting rangoli and feels happy as no one ever put rangoli in his house. He thinks it’s wonderful how Priya brings colours and light to his house. Priya wonders it’s strange that Ram finds happiness in small things and yet wear expensive suits. She turns back and Ram hides from her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

ALSO READ| Disha Parmar & Nakuul Mehta’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 to go off air? Find out here