Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 7th February 2022, Written Update: Priya tells the truth to Sara

In today’s episode, Priya gains consciousness and asks Ram if he’s fine. Ram tells he is and cracks a joke. Priya laughs. Mahender tells Shashi that maybe Priya heard him talk about the accident that’s why she came in between to stop. Shashi asks how’s it possible and tells Mahender to stay underground. Priya tells Ram that she thought he’ll ask her something big with the coupon she gave. Ram tells he did, he asked her to wake up and she did. Ram asks Priya to forget about all their fights for one day and Priya tells him to not say that because everything happened because of her and starts crying. Ram consoles her.

Ram tells he was scared when he saw her in that state after the accident. Priya tells she remembers everything he told and he panics and leaves. Then, Adi asks Ram if he went walking to the temple. Ram says yes and tells him that he’s wondering if this was an accident or planned. Sara gets shocked listening to Priya tell her that Mahender was behind this. Priya tells if Ram gets to know the truth he won’t even look at her face and they decide not to tell anyone. Ram tells Adi that he needs to find out the truth as Priya risked her life for him. Later, the doctor tells Priya to be thankful as she got very lucky.

Sara sees Vedika and Ram talking. Ram goes to her and she tells him to sort things out with him and Vedika and not inform Priya about them now. Adi and Brinda tease Ram for confessing his love to Priya. Adi and Brinda take Priya home and she asks where’s Ram. Ram thanks Nandini for the decoration. Mami asks why is Ram forgetting his fight with Priya. Ram tells they don’t have any proof against Anjali.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 4th February 2022, Written Update: Ram prays for Priya