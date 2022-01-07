Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 7th January 2022, Written Update: Ram and Priya’s misunderstanding

In today’s episode, Shubham promises to make Priya proud and the latter tells him that she’ll give the shares when he’s completely responsible. Priya recalls when she met Ram and he surprised her with his negative reports and told he knew his family was in good hands because of her and decided to tell her first as she’s was his family now. Priya thinks their marriage is real since Ram considers her family and hopes Shubham realises his responsibilities irrespective of his shares.

Vedika tells Nandini that Priya will change her decision regarding her shares. Meanwhile, Priya goes to the room and Ram starts questioning her about the papers. Ram says he feels every time they take two steps forward in their relationship, Priya turns five steps behind. Ram asks her why did she do this. Priya asks him to let her explain but Ram walks out. Vedika tells Nandini she showed the papers to Ram. Vedika further says that she’ll plan Ram’s birthday and make him realise he led a happy life before.

Priya comes and asks Nandini if she saw Ram. However, Nandini denies it. Priya discusses Ram’s birthday. Nandini adds it’s so sweet of her and says she and Vedika will help her out. She suggests Priya stay in her mom’s house until the surprise so they both won’t fight. Priya agrees and goes to the bakery. There, Sandy calls Ragini and asks her for Anjali’s information. Rajni gives her the address. Priya tells Sara she’ll stay at home till Ram’s birthday and Sara thinks it’s a good way to stay away from Vedika.

