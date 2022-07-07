Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 7th July 2022, Written Update: Priya enters the Kapoor Mansion

In today’s episode, Ram gets angry at Pihu’s behaviour and apologises. He gives the medicines and goes back to his car. Priya asks Pihu if this is what she thought her. Pihu tells that he hates her and she also dislikes him. Priya tells that Ram gave her medicines and she didn’t even thank him. She asks her not to disrespect anyone and tells she has disappointed her and leaves. Nandini comes and tells Sandy that the arrangements are going good. She thanks her. Nandini asks her who gave the idea that Priya is a better option to clear Ram’s reputation. Sandy tells it was Shubham’s idea. Nandini tells that she knows that it was her idea. Sandy refuses and leaves.

Priya tells Pihu isn’t disrespectful to others. Ram tells he knows he’s the problem and tells that Pihu is just like her dad. Priya thinks it’s true. It starts raining and Priya lowers the window and puts her hand out. Ram thinks that Krish thought her to love rain as well. Ram asks her to raise the window as he hates rain and asks her to raise the window. Pihu tells Meera that she angered Priya as she disrespected Ram. Meera asks her to apologise. Priya and Ram reach the Kapoor Mansion.

Ram sees Krish’s call on Priya’s phone and gets angry and goes inside. Priya enters the house with a photo of Goddess Durga. Adi tells Brinda that the Goddess has entered the house and now everything will be fine. Pihu hears Ram’s name on TV and Maitri switches off the TV. Nandini sees Priya and acts like getting a panic attack. Priya gets worried. Nandini asks everyone to leave as she’s fine. Then, she tells Priya that she won’t let her enter the family again. Priya tells she won’t ever reveal the truth and gets emotional.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

