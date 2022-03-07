Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 7th March 2022, Written Update: Priya and Ram’s bonding session

In today’s episode, Ram tells Vedika to not forget how much she loves Shashi and asks her to fight to save her marriage and leaves. Akshay wonders how to tell Priya about Vedika. She asks him when is he leaving as is not his house. He tells she should send Vedika away and not him as Shivina’s house is his house also. He thinks he has no other option but to talk to her like this so he can stay back and keep an eye on Vedika.

Priya gets Ram’s message asking her to come on the terrace. She goes and sees the terrace decorated and he asks her to sit down as they’re going to watch a documentary movie regarding the solar system. They both see a shooting star and make a wish for each other’s happiness. She asks him if she made a wish for Vedika as his friend is going through a difficult time. He tells he doesn’t know as Shashi and Vedika were so much in love back then. He tells her that she can understand Vedika pretty well. She tells no and tells she believed in fairy tales until Mahender and Meera split up. Ram says sorry and she tells life is like a shooting star sometimes it falls and burns but one needs to move on.

She tells she regrets being Mahender’s daughter and he tells her that she’s the strongest woman he has seen. She says she tries and tells even Vedika is but she needs to go out of the house to start a new life. Ram agrees and she tells Vedika might feel bad looking at them and Shivina-Akshay happy. Ram asks her if she’s happy and she starts arguing and he laughs. Priya cries and tells she suggested Meera to go to counselling but they couldn’t afford and asks Vedika to send at least.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 4th March 2022, Written Update: Vedika stops Ram and Priya’s date