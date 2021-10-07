Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 7th October 2021, Written update: Will the sena find Ram?

In today’s episode, Priya is standing outside looking for Ram and then meets those Hanuman Sena procession group and they address her as “sita” and asks where her Ram is, and she says her Ram left her and went off and the sena tells that it’s Vijayadashami today and it is the day when Ram comes back. Meera asks if ram is coming and Nandini says he won’t since he left. Priya tells that this marriage won’t happen and remembers her father’s curse associated with her marriage and recalls Nandini’s words and how happy her mom was with the announcement of the marriage. The sena finds Ram and Priya argues with Meera telling why she should marry anyway since Ram went off and there are only 10 minutes left for the muhrat. By then, Ram comes in and says “yes” and doesn’t admit he was sick, instead tells her that he was angry and so he left.

Ram apologises and tells Priya that he had promised her that no matter what happens the marriage will take place and assured her that he will never leave her, ever. Priya also thinks about the marriage and they both go on the stage and the marriage ritual starts. Nandini is shocked. Kanyadaan takes place, Ram ties the knot, puts sindur and they get up for another ritual, called ‘pheras’. During this, they both think about their decision of marrying each and other and question themselves regarding this.

