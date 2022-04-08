Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 8th April 2022, Written Update: Ram consoles Priya

In today’s episode, Ram calls Tarun and asks if Priya returned home and he says no. Priya cries and walks on the road thinking about why all the bad things are happening to her only. She bumps into Ram’s car and he gets down and asks her if she’s okay. She says yes and he asks her to get in. They both get in and Ram requests the RJ to play his song the RJ plays ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ and Priya smiles. They both hold each other’s hands and then go back home.

Shivina tells Nandini that she will leave as Akshay only agreed to stay because of her but everyone insulted his family. Nandini says she won’t let anything else happen. Shivina tells the damage is already done and she couldn’t do anything and asks Nandini how should she feel if someone insulted her family. She tells she’ll leave. Nandini asks her to stop as she’ll do anything she says. Shivina asks her to apologise to Priya and her family. Nandini hugs and agrees to do so thinking she won’t ever forgive Priya.

Ram and Priya come home and he scolds her by saying she shouldn’t feel guilty because she understands that it’s difficult for a wife to tell her husband that her own father was conspiring to kill her husband. He says they’re a team and they’ve overcome Mahender and Vedika’s plans so they will fight together in the future as well. Nandini goes to Meera and apologises and says she overreacted. Meera says she can understand and Nandini says she just gets protective when it comes to Ram and asks her if Akshay can stay with them. Meera tells she doesn’t want any problem to happen. Nandini says Akshay is also her son so there won’t be any problem. Meera agrees.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 7th April 2022, Written Update: Ram stands up for Priya