Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 8th August 2022, Written Update: Shubham gets arrested again

In today’s episode, Nandini says she will try to find the blackmailer. Priya thinks Nandini might have deleted all the messages. She goes to the room and smiles seeing Pihu and Ram playing. Priya tells them both to go sleep. Nandini comes there and sees them. Krish messages Priya and asks about Pihu. She tells him that Pihu is fine but she needs proof against Nandini as she will go to any extent to kick them out of the house. Nandini messages Ishaan. He gets a threatening message and gets worried.

Priya thanks Ram for doing a lot for Pihu. He asks her why Krish doesn't stay with them and why she and Pihu were going in a truck. Priya tells him that they are leaving anyway in 2 days. Police catches Shubham and throws him in jail. Ram comes there and asks what happened. Vikrant informs him that he drank and raised his hand on an police officer. Ram apologizes for him. Shubham blames Priya. Ram tells him not to drink and drive. He takes Shubham. Adi says Ram blames himself. Priya thinks Nandini is faking her health condition and Shubham is lying to make Ram feel guilty.

Later, Sara tells Ram that they have kept the rituals simple as the interview is also there. Ram tells her that the marriage should be real and that the deal is secondary. Sara asks Ram if he will do her kanyadan. Pihu asks what it is. Ram tells her that she will know when he does it. Vikrant thanks him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 5th August 2022, Written Update: Priya learns the truth