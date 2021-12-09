Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 8th December 2021, Written Update: Ram fixes Priya’s rangoli

In today’s episode, Priya takes Ram’s breakfast to the room and he says he likes Diwali and wishes Priya a Happy Diwali and compliments her for lighting his house with diyas and happiness. Priya gives him the halwa and Ram says it’s the same one Meera fed him yesterday. Priya says even Meera didn’t tell that they both met. Ram tells her to stop being jealous. They laugh and Priya gives him his medicines. Priya makes the kadha and complaints about Ram’s eating habits to Sara over the call. Sara tells her she can talk to him as a wife.

Adi and Ram video call each other. Adi tells Brinda prepared aloo paratha. Ram says Priya made a beautiful rangoli. Adi asks Ram if he’ll come to the temple and Priya comes and says that doctor asked him to take a rest and gives the kadha and goes. Ram tells the nurse that he wants to surprise Priya. Sandy and Shivina reach the bakery and tell Sara to go home and they’ll handle the work. Sara thanks them and leaves and Sandy thanks Shivina as she is meeting her new friend there. Shubham asks Sid to be aware as it’s Shivina’s family’s bakery.

Shubham steps on the rangoli and Ram yells at him for ruining Priya’s rangoli. Shubham says he’s getting late and Ram tells him he should care about his sister-in-law’s feelings. Nandini comes and Shubham apologises as he was in tension. Ram says he understands and he’ll take care of the rangoli. Priya looks for Ram and Ram shows the rangoli to Priya and tells Priya will scold him. Brinda tells him to take a rest or he’ll fall sick again. Ram fixes the rangoli and Brinda compliments it. Tarun informs Ram that Priya is looking for him. Priya sees Ram hiding behind a pillar.

ALSO READ| Pranav Misshra opens up on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 going off air: Rumours do not affect me