Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 8th February 2022, Written Update: Ram vows to gain Priya's trust

In today’s episode, Ram tells they need to consider what Priya told as well as she told that Anjali told her that she heard someone mentioning “bhabhi” to Priya so it must be Shubham or Sid. Shubham tells he would never do such a thing. Ram tells he knows and even Priya knows that, that’s why she didn’t accuse Shubham as they accused her. Nandini tells she agrees with Ram. Nandini sees Priya near the door and asks her to take rest. Brinda takes Priya to the room and Adi tells Ram that he heard what he said and tells even Priya will be happy.

Priya sees the whole room decorated and finds a note written by Ram. Brinda asks Priya if she knows why is Ram doing this for her. Priya tells Ram that she has nothing between them. Ram asks Adi to take Brinda and leave. Nandini tells Priya needs to believe every man will cheat on her just like her dad. Vedika tells they’ll break her trust. Priya remembers Mahender’s words and cries. Ram asks her why is she crying and gets surprised. She tells he thought she was going to die and tells she doesn’t want to fight with him. He tells he doesn’t want to talk about it and combs her hair. He tells he knows he’s handsome but she’s beautiful too. Priya asks him not to lie.

She goes to sleep and Ram thinks he will win her trust soon. Ram sees Vedika and asks her if Shashi told her anything as he wanted to start afresh. Vedika reminds him that even Ram told he’ll always love her. Priya wakes up and wonders where Ram is. Ajay gives her lilies and she thinks Ram doesn’t have to do all of this. She reads a note saying she’s lucky to have a good husband as men have other intentions as well.

