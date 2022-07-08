Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 8th July 2022, Written Update: Ram applies sindoor on Priya's forehead

In today’s episode, Priya asks Sandy where should she change and Nandini asks her to go to the guest room as that's where guests are taken to. The pooja starts and everyone arrives, including the Minister and his wife. The Minister’s wife asks Ram and Priya that if they’re indeed a couple then why hasn’t Priya applied sindoor and asks where’s her mangalsutra. Ishaan tells that it’s a ritual where the husband puts the sindoor on his wife after the aarti is done. Nandini gets shocked. Pihu wonders if she should go and apologize to Ram. Vedika calls Neeraj and asks him to make sure Pihu doesn’t come to the pooja.

Priya tells Ram not to fear as it’s just an act anyway. Ram tells he knows that this doesn’t matter to her. Ram applies sindoor on Priya. Pihu gets shocked seeing them together. Brinda tells Ram that this act is only for a day and thanks Priya for cooperating. Sandy assures Ishaan that no one will get to know that he leaked the video and asks him to calm down.

Vedika sees them and wonders if they’re hiding something and hence decides to keep an eye on them. Ram and Priya give interviews. They do puja together. Both of them take the aarti together and they reminisce about each other’s past memories. Priya gives appropriate replies to the investors. The Minister looks at them and tells them that he has never seen such a perfect couple.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

