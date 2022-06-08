Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 8th June 2022, Written Update: Vikrant proposes Sara

In today’s episode, Priya reads an article about Ram's success but then she wonders why she has to know about his life. She thinks Pihu shouldn't know Ram is her dad and thinks that in one way she may has lost her love but she gained another type of love because of Pihu. Sara calls Priya and tells her that she really wants to meet Pihu. Priya tells her Pihu is with her only and is fine. Sara tells her she got a big order from a client and the business is blooming. Priya tells her that she's proud of her. Priya asks her why she transfered money for Pihu again. She tells her let her do the duty of an aunt. Sara enters the bakery.

Ram asks where’s Vikrant. Adi tells him that Vikrant is at Sara's bakery. Vikrant comes and greets Priya on call then he proposes to Sara. She tells its a good joke. Ram comes there and Sara lies to him. Vikrant says he can't hide it anymore and holds her hand and proposes. He asks her to marry him. She gets happy and says yes and they both hug each other.

Ram congratulates him and tells him if he's happy that's all that matters. He tells him that he will throw a party for him. Brinda says she's not okay with this news. Adi tells her Vikrant is happy. She tells him the Sood family is bad news. Kunal comes and says Priya will come back when they get married. Sara and Vikrant ask Priya to come with them. Ram says the matter means nothing to him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 6th June 2022, Written Update: Pihu and Priya enjoy rain