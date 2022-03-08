Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 8th March 2022, Written Update: Vedika is asked to move out

In today’s episode, Akshay wonders if he should confront Ram about the bangle and thinks maybe he would feel bad and then wonders if he should ask Shivina about it. Shivina comes to the room and Akshay tells her that he feels like she should have the other bangle as she deserves it more and he felt bad she didn’t get it. Shivina tells it’s not a big deal but she’ll still ask Nandini and leaves. Akshay thinks he had to do this as he couldn’t jeopardise Priya’s happiness. Ram and Priya stargaze and get happy looking at the stars. Ram looks admires her.

The next morning, Priya wakes up and realises they slept holding each other’s hand and tries to get up but he holds her hand tightly. She smiles looking at him and sleeps again. Ram wakes up and sees them holding hands together and leaves thinking Priya will get angry. Then, she wakes up thinking she has nothing to worry about in her relationship and smiles. Then, Adi, Brinda, Vedika, and Nandini all gather in the hall, and Priya and Ram come down. He tells Vedika he has decided something and she thanks him for supporting her.

Priya tells Vedika that she needs therapy. Vedika tells she’s not mad. Priya tells she didn’t mean that and only meant she needs help as she’s going through a lot and went through abuse so must be disturbed. Brinda smiles. Ram tells even he agrees with Priya as she’s right and they can’t provide her help. Then, Adi and Brinda inform to Sara and they all rejoice. Then, Brinda informs Ram about the reporters wanting to cover his marriage story. He tells he’ll talk to Priya.

