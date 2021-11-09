Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 8th November 2021, Written update: Priya resumes her plan

In today’s episode, the doctor tells that Priya will gain consciousness in sometime and asks them to contact him if needed, and leaves. Ram tells Shivi to not inform Meera as she might get tensed. Shivi goes to the temple and informs Maitri and Shrishti that Priya will gain consciousness in sometime and tells the Pandit to not cancel the wedding. Ram tells Priya to rest and shuts the door and leaves. Sara gets Akki to the temple. Akki asks where’s Priya and Shivi says she will go there when she feels better.

Priya checks Maitri’s message and tells her that she’s coming to the temple. Ram wakes up while Priya is leaving and asks her where she’s going. She tells him she’s going to the temple and he tells her that he’ll take her there himself, as he needs to talk to her. Ram tells Priya to listen to him regarding the marriage and she tells him that she’ll sign the annulment papers on karva chauth. Shubham tells the producer that he saw Priya leave in an auto, and the servant comes and tells him that Priya actually fell ill. Shubham calls Raj to find out. Priya calls and tells them to not wait for her and start the wedding. Rakhi tells Raj to call Sara as she’s innocent and might tell where Priya is.

Ram comes home and asks who told Priya about this and Nandini says she didn’t. Ram says he wanted to tell Priya about the annulment paper and leaves. Raj calls Shubham and tells that it seemed like Sara was in a temple. Shubham tells everyone Sara is in the temple and asks who among the sisters is ill. Nandini calls Radhika and asks about Sandy and she tells she’s in the office. Neetu asks if Akki wants to marry.