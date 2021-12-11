Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 10 December 2021, Written Update: Ram opens up emotionally to Priya

In today’s episode, Ram asks Priya if he can tell her a secret. He tells her that impressing her is tough and rests on her shoulder. He complements Priya’s hair. Nandini tells Shubham to take his work seriously as, if something happens to Ram, they will become a pauper and tells him that she’s scared of Priya and Ram becoming close. Ram tells Priya that it was his dad’s wish to keep the entire family united and fortunately Nandini accepted him.

He tells her that he’s scared that they might think his love for the family is changing. Priya asks who could not love him. Ram tells her that she doesn’t love him. He tells her that he’s happy in the marriage and even Priya says she’s happy too. Priya tells him that he’s already doing a lot for her family. Ram tells Priya that yet, she isn’t happy and complains about how she never shares things. Priya asks Ram to sleep but Ram insists on going to the temple. Priya takes Ram to the room. Sara calls Priya and informs her about Sid and Sandy. Priya tells it’s not Sandy’s mistake but she’ll talk about it once.

Priya sees Ram’s file and thinks she should do something for him. Adi comes and wakes up Ram. Ram asks where’s Priya and looks for his files. Priya thinks she’s scared of losing Ram but she can’t become weak for anyone. She tears up wondering how both of them hide their pain. Priya reaches the temple and buys flowers. Adi and Ram leave for the temple. Ram tells Adi that he’ll sleep until they reach the temple. The car breaks down and Ram insists on walking to the temple because it’s important to reach and walks off. Priya prays for Ram and tells that Ram isn’t alone.