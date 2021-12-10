Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 9 December 2021, Written Update: Sandy yells, says Shivina has no right over her life

In today’s episode, Priya asks Nandini to make Ram understand. Nandini asks Priya to make Ram promise to his dad to not go to the temple, and he says he won’t. Sandy and Sid talk to each other. Shivina wonders she has heard this voice somewhere. She comes and sees Sid and asks what he’s doing here. Sid tells Sandy that he didn’t know his ex would be here too. Shivina asks Sandy why she was talking to him. Sid apologises and says he shouldn’t have come and leaves. Shivina tells Sandy that she got saved as Sid was her ex. Sandy yells at her saying she has no right over her life.

Ram takes her online classes and taunts by using him as an example for “partnership”. Ram thinks Priya the jailor has become the judge now. Sandy stops Sid and asks him why they can’t be friends. Sid says he doesn’t mind but Shivina will have a problem. Sandy gets annoyed and leaves. Sid thinks that they need Sandy to ruin Akshay and hence stops her. He tells Sandy to inform Shivina about their friendship and tells her that if she thinks all the drama is worth it, then they’ll continue being friends. Sid tells Shubham everything and Shubham says it’s fine as only Shivina’s ego will be hurt. After Priya’s online class, Ram tells her that she was taunting him. Priya tells him to take care of his health by swearing on his dad. Ram tells her to not use his dad’s name as a taunt and not bring him between their arguments. He tells her that he fixed the rangoli for her.

Shivina tells Akshay she won’t go home until Sandy stops talking to Sid. Priya goes and apologises to Ram. Ram compliments Priya’s hair and sings for her. Priya thinks this might be the medicine's effect. Ram cries and says he could not imagine what would happen to his family if he died. Shubham tells Nandini the plan is on.

