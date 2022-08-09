Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 9th August 2022, Written Update: Ram becomes Priya’s prince charming

In today’s episode, Priya thinks that Ram still loves Pihu even though she lied to him about him being the father. She thinks that few people want to hurt him and her daughter so she will find out the truth. Nandini comes and asks her where she going. She tells she’s going to meet Meera and leaves. Nandini wonders if she’s saying the truth and then after sometime she calls Meera and asks if she’s free to talk. Meera tells yes but she’s with Priya. Priya and Meera are in the hospital and Priya confronts him and asks why’s he lying about Nandini’s prescriptions. She shows him the blood report. The doctor tells that he has been prescribing anti-anxiety pills to Nandini.

Priya tells Pihu ate those medicines but she’s okay. The doctor asks how’s this possible as it should’ve been deadly. Priya shows Pihu’s blood report. The doctor tells that he had been treating Nandini from 5 years so he knows she’s under medications. Priya thinks he’s lying. Ram checks Pihu’s temperature and then plays with her. Ram asks Pihu if she won’t utilise her coupon. Pihu tells he should become Priya’s prince charming by giving her a birthday surprise, getting rain and taking her stress away.

Nandini calls Vedika and asks her to go meet Ishaan and she’ll tell what to do next. Priya and Meera come home. Priya goes to find the anti-anxiety pills but Pihu takes her aside. Adi blindfolds her. Sara goes to the Soods’ house and asks Ishaan if Sara’s there. He tells no and she asks him for water. She tries to emotionally manipulate him into telling the truth. Pihu takes off the blindfold and Priya gets surprised seeing the decor. Priya tells her prince charming did it. Ram gives her a bouquet and wishes her a happy birthday. Krish comes to the Sood’s house just in time before Ishaan confesses.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

