Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 9th February 2022, Written Update: Meera tells Akshay should give Agni Pariksha

In today’s episode, Vedika tells Ram that he can tell if he likes Priya as she can help him. Ram agrees and thanks her for her help. Vedika thinks the note she wrote to Priya will ruin things between Priya and Ram. Vedika gives him a drink and Priya comes down. Ram asks Priya what’s she doing here and she tells she didn’t want to disturb him. He takes her on top. Nandini tells Vedika that her plan is good and they should get rid of her soon.

Priya hides the note behind the pillow and Ram tells her that she would’ve scolded him if he fell sick. Priya tells it's because he’s careless. Ram tells her he’ll keep a nurse for her if she won’t let him help her. Priya tells Meera is coming home tomorrow. Ram gets happy and tells she’ll recover soon if Meera. Priya informs him that she took her medicines. Ram tells he’s not even worthy of giving her medicines and tells her it's fine. Priya asks him not to worry. Ram wonders where his medicines are and Priya tells him that it’s in his pocket. Ram tells he can do his work himself and Priya tells it doesn’t seem like. Ram tells he’ll change and come.

The next day, Meera and Sara come to Ram’s house. Meera hugs Shivina and asks how is she. Nandini tells she’ll take her to meet Priya. Priya tells she needs to bathe. Ram tells he’ll help. Priya gets stunned and asks how is that possible. Sara comes and tells she’ll help and apologises to Ram for ruining his plans. Ram stammers. Nandini tells she thought Shivina wouldn’t react well to their arrival but she’s so mature that she handled it very well. Meera agrees and tells Akshay should give an agnipariksha and prove his innocence. Ram tells they need to know the truth.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 8th February 2022, Written Update: Ram vows to gain Priya's trust