Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 9th June 2022, Written Update: Nandini plots to take revenge

In today’s episode, Priya tells Sara and Vikrant that Ram has a soft spot. Meanwhile Ram tells his friends that he's against Vikrant. He tells them he doesn't want the Sood family to come to life again. From one of Priya's students an alcohol bottle falls out. She gets to know that it's her dad's and her dad beats her. Ram goes home and asks Nandini if she ate. She tells him that she had the same nightmare about Shivina. He assures her he's there for her. Nandini thinks she's tired of playing the traumatized mother role but she has to do it to get everything she wants. She thinks that years ago she got rid of Priya and now she wants the property.

Priya talks to Aditi's mom but her mom acts ignorant and says she's mistaken. Priya tells her to stand up for her daughter. She tells her that she's provoking her and starts screaming. The neighbours come and she informs them that Priya was in jail. Priya tells the landlady not to tell Pihu. The landlady tells her to leave in an hour.

Pihu asks Priya why they are shifting. She tells her it's because they love traveling. Pihu gets excited. Meanwhile Ram drinks and thinks about his plan. A girl joins him and flirts with him. He says I like you and you like my money and that this is a perfect relation to start. Priya and Pihu eat ice cream in a park. Ram gives Shwetha a nickname as Meera. He tells her his card has no limit. Priya thinks that she’ll make sure that Pihu will always be happy even if she has only less stuff.

