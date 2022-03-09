Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 9th March 2022, Written Update: Akshay disrespects Ram

In today’s episode, Priya and Ram argue about shopping. Akshay wonders why did gram lie and tells he can’t give it to Vedika and thinks everything will be fine once Vedika leaves. He tells Priya is like the planet Venus s as she’s in her own direction. She tells he’s like Pluto who’s far and different. Shivina tells Nandini that she wants the other bangle which Ram kept aside for Shubham’s future wife. Nandini gets shocked and tells it’s his mother’s bangle.

Ram comes and she asks him to give her that other bangle. Shivina asks what’s the problem and Vedika on the other hand does to Akshay’s room to find the bangle. Mami tells Akshay must’ve planted this idea on Shivina. He tells there’s nothing wrong with Shivina also having the bangle and a Ram tells he’ll get a new one made. Priya finds Vedika in Akshay’s room and asks what’s she doing. She tells she can manage as she has already created a lot of drama for her. They both argue. Nandini tells she just wanted the bangles to stay in the house so there’s nothing wrong and starts crying. Priya and Vedika come and Akshay asks Ram if Nandini is telling the truth. Priya asks what happened and Ram tells Akshay wanted his mother’s bracelet for Shivina. Priya asks how Akshay how can he ask like that.

Akshay asks Ram if he doesn’t want to give Shivina the bangle as she’s his stepsister. Priya goes to slap Akshay but Ram stops her. Priya asks him to apologize to Ram and he does and leaves. Priya apologizes to Nandini for Akshay’s behaviour. Then, Priya packs her bag and Ram asks her why’s she going. She tells he shouldn’t have stopped her from scolding Akshay. He tells it’s fine and she tells she knows he was hurt by his words.

