Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 9th May 2022, Written Update: Varun determined to hurt Ram

In today’s episode, Krish starts looking at the camera feed. Adi tells him Ram agreed to send Priya. Krish asks him if he trusts Ram. Adi tells he does trust Ram but he doesn't like him. Priya gets ready to leave and applies the sindur. She asks Ram not to worry as everything will be okay. She tells him they should tell everything to Sara and Varun once she comes back. He puts a mic on her dress. He tells her if she is in danger she should inform him soon. They cry and hug.

She tells she should leave as the others would be waiting. He stops her and tells her he has a right to protect her. She tells him she knows but Adi and Shubham are also there. Ram says he’s proud of Shubham and his dad would be too. She turns to leave. Shubham comes there and says Shivina made something for him. Varun switches off the light and Shubham goes to check. Ram becomes uneasy. Priya calls Krish and tells him their room light is off. Krish thinks there is something weird and wonders if Shashi is here. He tells he will check and let them know. Priya tells Ram that Krish is smart and intelligent and he will handle everything.

Shubham comes and tells them their luggage has been shifted to the presidential suite. Krish tells them that the fuse was on the floor. Ram tells him that it means that someone did it intentionally. Krish says there was some technical issue with the footage and he thinks Shashi is behind it. He says they have to meet Santosh. Sara goes to Priya and says they have to talk. Adi tells them Shashi isn’t here. Krish tells them that maybe Shashi's pawn did the job. Varun thinks of doing something bad to Ram.

