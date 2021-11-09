Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 9th November 2021, Written Update: Shivina and Akshay get married

In today’s episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Shivina and Akshay exchange garlands and Priya goes upstairs. Ram tells Adi that it was his fault that he took the decision of canceling the marriage alone and not letting Priya know about it. He says Priya must’ve seen the annulment papers Nandini made. Adi asks which temple they’re going to and Ram says Ram Ji’s temple. Adi asks him if the marriage will happen. Ram says no and he needs to tell Priya the reason. Shivina and Akshay take the rounds (phere).

Shubham and Neetu tell Nandini that Shivi isn’t in the house. They all leave for the temple. Priya thinks Mahendra’s curse has struck her and feels bad for going against Meera’s wish. Ram and Adi reach the temple and meet Brinda there. They go upstairs to the temple. Akshay ties the mangalsutra and the pandit tells him to fill sindhur. Priya goes to get the sindhur and stumbles upon the stairs. Ram catches her. Brinda tells this is the perfect couple. Pandit gives Akshay the sindhur and he applies it on Shivina and they complete the rituals.

Ram, Brinda, and Adi are shocked to see Akshaya and Shivina married. Ram argues with Priya and reveals that it was Raj who nearly killed him that day and shows the video. Priya is shocked and Ram tells her he can’t take the risk of sending Shivina into a house like that. The rest of the family members come and Shubham tells Akshay to stay away from Shivina. Akshay reminds him that she is his wife now. Meera tells not to punish Shivina and Akshay. Ram asks how can Meera protect Shivina.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

