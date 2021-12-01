Balika Vadhu 2, 1 December 2021, Written Update: Anandi asks Anand to leave

In today's episode, Madhav reaches Kanku's house and everyone gets shocked. Dewadi scolds Kanku for running away from home. While Madhav tells everyone that he will marry Kanku because he loves her. Madhav becomes emotional and tells them that he will make his career and become capable for Kanku. Premji tells Madhav to stop but Madhav continues that his family has a business of shoe-making but he wants to do something different. Hearing this, Maadi baa gets shocked and asks him about his caste. The groom's family starts scolding Maadi Baa. Premji urges Madhav to leave the house after getting insulted; he leaves the house. Maadi Baa starts crying and tells Premji that she should not have come back from her sanyaas. Mehul and Bhairavi say sorry on Anand's behalf and leave from there.

Dewadi angrily starts packing her bags. Prem ji stops her saying that the family can fix this if they stay together. Dewadi says no to him and calls herself a bad mother and bad daughter. Meanwhile, Mehul tells Anand to pack his bag but Anand tells him that his things are in Jigar’s room. Anand asks Mehul to get him things. Anand questions Mehul if they will ever come back to India. Mehul replies to him saying he has no idea but if they come back they will never come in this house. Anand says sorry to Mehul and Mehul replies that he knows his intentions. Anand leaves from there saying this that he wants to talk to Kanku for a closure. Anand tells Kanku that she is so selfish because he was helping her and she did not even try to save him. Anandi comes there and tells Anand to stop and leave them alone.

Anand asks Anandi if that's what she wants, she replies to him that yes he should go. Anand starts crying and leaves from there. When Mehul was at the gate, he called Anand. Anand comes there and looks towards Anandi. Jigar taunts Anand and hugs him, when Anand was leaving. Anandi starts crying and hides behind the wall.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2, 30 November 2021, Written Update: Anandi blames Anand for Kanku's escape