Balika Vadhu 2, 1 September 2021, Written Update: Kalpesh breaks Anandi's doll into pieces

In today's episode, when Kalpesh finds Anandi's doll on table, he crushed the doll in pieces. But when he gains his senses he tries to hide it in the cupboard. Meanwhile, Leela comes at Anandi's house to meet Ratan, who gets stunned after seeing that Leela has become so weak that she can't even walk. Ratan questions her about it and Leela recalls how Bhuvan had beaten her after she warned Bhuvan not to make Kalpesh like him.

On the other hand, Anandi comes from school and looks for her doll. Seeing her Kalpesh gets scared and started studying. When Anandi was unable to find her doll, she started crying. On the other side, Premji gifts sherwani to Gopal and Jigar, Gopal complains that he doesn't like sherwani and wants to wear ghagra like he used to wear in childhood. But Premji laughs and scolds him to grow up and behave like a boy.

When Khimji enters the house and sees Anandi crying for doll, he starts helping her to find it. After a while, when Ratan opens the cupboard to keep clothes in it, she finds broken pieces of doll. Ratan suspects Kalpesh for breaking this doll and hides it in the cupboard.

Next morning, Ratan gives a cute lunch box to Anandi for school, while she hands another lunch box to Kalpesh and asks him to open it. When Kalpesh opens it, he finds broken doll inside the box. Kalpesh then confesses his mistake to Ratan and asks her not to tell Khimji about this. Afterwards, Premji, Jigar and Gopal comes to the Khimji's house to meet Anandi. Anandi complains to Premji about her doll and Premji tells her that he can find her doll. Premji then gifts her a doll house and Anandi gets happy. After a while, Gopal finds Anandi's ghagra and tells her how much he likes to wear this and play garba. Anandi offers him to wear one of her ghagra and play garba with her.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

