Balika Vadhu 2, 10 December 2021, Written Update: Jigar forces bangles in Anandi's hands

In today's episode, Anandi asks Maadi Baa about the celebration they are having today. Maadi baa tells Anandi that today is not her birthday but the reception party. Sejal says you would be missing your mum. She shows the jalebis to Anandi and asks Anandi to always stay happy. Anandi hugs Sejal, Jigar wishes Anandi and calls her Mrs. Jigar Anjaria. He says, "I will give the real gift at night." Maadi baa orders Jigar to come, he can’t meet Anandi before the reception. He says he's coming. He goes to kiss Anandi but Anandi refuses him and tells him to go away. Anand tries to call Anandi to wish her happy birthday but her number turns out to be switched off.

Anand was about to leave when Bhairavi stopped him. Diya comes there and hands Jigar a list of her wishes. Anand takes out Anandi's earring. Maadi baa tells everyone that they had to get Jigar and Anandi married in the kuldevi temple. Or else, they will get trapped in a legal mess, remembering what Bhairavi did at Kanku’s time. She asks Kanku to go and see if Anandi is ready. Anandi irons the clothes and recalls Jigar’s words. She burns her hand by mistake.

Jigar comes there and forces gold bangles in Anandi's hand. She was already hurt so she started bleeding. Kanku comes there and shouts at Jigar. When he leaves Anandi starts crying and Kanku applies a band-aid on Anandi's hand.

Meanwhile, Anand gets the note and says he gave this to Anandi. He asks the kids about the books. After a while, Kanku makes Anandi ready. She says she's scared for him and how will she live with him. Anandi says even she's scared. After this, she says that Jigar promised her that he will let her study if she becomes his wife.

