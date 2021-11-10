Balika Vadhu 2, 10 November 2021, Written Update: Dewadi steals money from Lakha's wallet

In today's episode, Jigar requests and asks Kanku to turn on the Diwali lights. Kanku turns on the Diwali lights, Jigar then urges to Kanku to turn it off. Anand arrives and exclaims, "It's gorgeous." Anand offers to assist Anandi and he inquires as to what should be done. Anandi requests to him that he can fill the diyas with oil.

Anand nods and pours the oil into the diyas. Anand receives Mehul's call and expresses gratitude for leaving him here in Premji's house for Diwali. He tells Mehul that he thinks that he is the best father ever. Anand then inquires about Anandi's feelings toward Diwali. Anand sees that Anandi is getting upset then he questions Anandi if she is not going to meet her family this diwali.

Anandi gets emotional and her emotions reflect on her decision to return and Anand expresses his gratitude to her family. Anandi claims that Bapu speaks little but always expresses his affection for her. Anandi then tells Anand and claims that her Baa talks a lot to her and that it irritates her. Anandi recalls all the moment with her family and says whenever I get my clothes dirty and my mother used to scold me, she then used to hug me and cook for me. Anandi being emotional expresses gratitude to her family. Sejal comes there and overhears Anand and Anandi's conversation. Sejal thinks that she believes Anandi will be overcome with emotions and reveal the secret. Sejal gets worried, but Jigar comes there and interrupts Anand and Anandi.

On the other hand, Dewadi was on the verge of stealing money from Lakha Kumar's wallet who is her husband. Lakha approaches her and inquires whether she is taking or stealing. Dewadi claims she was collecting funds for Kanku's marriage. Lakha Kumar claims that this money is not his; it was given by Premji for some reason. Dewadi says that she knows nobody cares about Kanku so she has to do something. Kanku hears there conversation and starts crying.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

