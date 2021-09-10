Balika Vadhu 2, 10 September 2021, Written Update: Premji wants to take Anandi to sasural

In today's episode, Kalpesh tells Ratan that he is feeling hunrgy. Ratan calms down Kalpesh and tells him to wait for some time. Khimji comes there, Ratan asks him if he found any place to stay. Meanwhile, Sejal asks Premji why he was lying before, Premji tells her that he wanted to surprise the whole family. Premji starts teasing Sejal and asks if she thought that he was cheating on her. Khimji and Ratan lock their house and give the keys to Naagji. Kalpesh and Anandi start crying as they look at their house for the last time while leaving in the tractor. They soon reach a small house and Ratan asks Anandi to make a swastik on the gate.

In the new house, Premji reserves a room for Anandi after the gauna. Sejal asks him to hand this room to Jigar, but Premji refuses. Premji decides to go to Khimji's house to see why he did not come today. Meanwhile, Ratan tells Khimji that she forget shaadi ka joda at their old house. Khimji tells her to forget about it and that he will buy her a new one. Anandi, on the other hand, gets worried and reaches her old house to get Shaadi ka Joda. While, Premji reaches before her and knocks on the door. Naagji answers the door and tells Premji that he has bought the house and kicks Khimji out. Premji gets worried and starts looking for Khimji's new house.

When he reaches there and knocks on the door. Khimji opens it and Premji starts shouting at him for not telling him anything, Khimji calms her down and tells him everything. Premji gets worried and tells Khimji to start preparing for Anandi's gauna because now he is taking her to her sasural.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

